TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – Moksar beach with its rocky shores and statues is one of the main attractions of Bandar Mogham port city in the Persian Gulf, Iran.

Bandar Mogham is one of the tourist region's main port cities, located 200 km west of Bandar Lengeh, Hormozgan Province. Globally-known wetlands, mountain heights, shores, and sky-blue waters in the Persian Gulf are among the natural attractions of Hormozgan province in southern Iran.