Enemy not tolerate Iran's production, progress: Raeisi

Raeisi made the comments at the inauguration ceremony of 5 new stations of the Tehran Metro on Saturday.

The President hailed Tehran's mayor and the municipality for their great efforts and services and said that their sacrifices and great work make people happier with the Islamic Establishment as a whole.

Raeisi found the actions and plans of Tehran municipality in the field of development of urban transport fleet especially in the metro sector promising, adding that his administration considers it its duty to help Tehran Municipality in providing strong and high-quality services to the people.

He further stated that the cooperation of the people with administrating affairs of providing urban services and the city council materializing the will of the citizens that bring social welfare, and noted, "Today, the enemy seeks to induce despair and hopelessness in the society, but we, the Iranian nation, believe in the culture of "yes, we can."

Appreciating the actions and services of Tehran's urban administration, the President said, "Today, the atmosphere of work and effort prevails in the country, and such an atmosphere is sure to bring people's satisfaction and trust and generate strength for the country."

The President went on to note that "the enemy does not want the country to progress and our people to hear good news, and therefore tries to understate the strengths that are not seen and magnify the weaknesses that exist in every corner."

Raeisi referred to the great and proud work that has been done in the field of knowledge-based production in various fields and clarified, "People who are fond of Islam, the Revolution and the Islamic system should know that a lot of work has been done in this country and a lot more will come, which are the results of the efforts and perseverance of our dear young people."

