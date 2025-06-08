Iranian scientists develop dissolvable battery

Powered by the same probiotics found in yogurt and dietary supplements, the battery produces electricity for more than 100 minutes and then dissolves into its surroundings.

The battery, developed by a team headed by researchers at Binghamton University in the United Kingdom, is made using water-soluble paper.

This battery is used in biomedical and environmental fields, but it must be decomposed in an environmentally friendly way. To prevent the release of toxins into the environment, the main challenge is to modify the power supply. But most power supplies, such as lithium batteries, contain toxic substances.

The battery has a power source that disappears without leaving behind toxic residue. The battery has been in the works for 20 years, and Binghamton University graduate “Maedeh Mohammadifar” was a member of the Dissolvable Microbial Fuel Cell Research Group that helped design it initially.

The new battery is powered by commercially available probiotics that dissolve harmlessly and release only the beneficial microbes. The energy delivery time can be adjusted from 4 minutes to more than 100 minutes, she said, adding that this battery can be used in biomedical implants, environmental sensors and disposable electronics.

Probiotics are living microorganisms that, when consumed, provide health benefits and are harmless to the environment or humans. New research by Iranian scientists Maeda Mohammadifar and Maryam Rezaei shows the potential of using probiotics in the development of new, soluble batteries.

MA/FNA1749361818788835540