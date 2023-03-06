Raeisi, Putin confer on bilateral ties over phone

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the announcement on Monday.

According to Peskov, the two presidents discussed the bilateral relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation.

"Both sides agreed that relations between Iran and Russia are developing in a positive way. The issues of bilateral cooperation in different fields were also discussed."

Earlier, the two presidents also discussed the situation in Syria and cooperation in the fields of transportation and energy during a phone call.

MNA/FNA14011215000708