  1. Politics
Mar 1, 2023, 5:00 PM

Tehran condoles with Greece on deadly train collision

Tehran condoles with Greece on deadly train collision

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Spokesman of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kan'ani on Wednesday condoled with the Greek government and nation on a deadly train collision in the country.

Sympathizing with the families of the victims, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman prayed to God Almighty for mercy and forgiveness for the victims and wished speedy recovery for those killed in the incident.

At least 36 people were killed when a passenger train carrying more than 350 people collided with a freight train on Tuesday evening, shortly before midnight, in Tempi, central Greece, near the city of Larissa, the Greek Fire Service said. It added that 66 people were being treated for their injuries in hospital, with six in intensive care units.

RHM/spox

News Code 198000
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News