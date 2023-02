So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack on miners.

In the past, the ISIL terrorist group and the separatist rebels of the Baloch Liberation Army have claimed responsibility for deadly attacks on miners in Pakistan's Balochistan.

The attack took place while 7 people were killed and dozens of others were injured due to two bomb explosions in the last 48 hours in Balochistan.

