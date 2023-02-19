1 dead, 10 injured in two Tennessee shootings

No suspect has been arrested, CNN reported.

Officers arrived at Live Lounge in Memphis at about 12:43 a.m. Sunday where two shooting victims were found and taken a hospital in critical condition, police said. Five more victims also arrived in non-critical condition at area hospitals in private vehicles.

While at the Live Lounge scene, officers learned about more shooting victims at a nearby location.

There, police found a male victim who was deceased and three additional victims who were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say they believe the two scenes are connected, but no suspect has been arrested.

MNA/PR