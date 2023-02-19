  1. World
1 dead, 10 injured in two Tennessee shootings

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – One person is dead and 10 more are injured after two shootings in Tennessee that police believe are connected, the Memphis Police Department said.

No suspect has been arrested, CNN reported.

Officers arrived at Live Lounge in Memphis at about 12:43 a.m. Sunday where two shooting victims were found and taken a hospital in critical condition, police said. Five more victims also arrived in non-critical condition at area hospitals in private vehicles.

While at the Live Lounge scene, officers learned about more shooting victims at a nearby location.

There, police found a male victim who was deceased and three additional victims who were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say they believe the two scenes are connected, but no suspect has been arrested.

