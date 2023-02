A statement from the presidency's office announcing the change did not give any reason for Jerandi's dismissal or Ammar's appointment, Reuters reported.

Jerandi was appointed foreign minister in 2020 and had previously served in the role from 2013-14.

Saied replaced most government ministers in late 2021 after shutting down parliament, sacking the prime minister and moving to rule by decree, but at that time he kept Jerandi in place.

MP/PR