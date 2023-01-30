  1. World
Jan 30, 2023, 10:00 AM

Strong earthquake tremors jolt China, Kyrgyzstan

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter Scale struck China, while strong tremors were felt in Kyrgyzstan, during the early hours of Monday.

In China, the tremors were felt at 5.49 am (local time), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The agency said the earthquake struck 111 km SE of Aral.

