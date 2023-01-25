Over 12 Israel-linked terrorist teams arrested in Iran

The terrorist teams, who were detained by intelligence forces in a short period of time, were planning to take revenge for their recent failures (in creating insecurity in Iran) by conducting operations, according to Khatib.

Saying that the enemies' conspiracies have made the Iranian nation know them better, Khatib stressed that the country has successfully passed the recent sedition with the help of the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the unity of the Iranian people.

Addressing the enemies who intend to get close to Iran's neighboring countries, the Iranian intelligence minister stressed that Iran will decisively confront the enemies when it comes to the country's security and national interests.

On January 10th, news sources reported that Iran's intelligence forces managed to identify and detain 13 members of 2 Mossad spying teams across the country. That was the second major intelligence and operational failure of the Zionist regime in less than 6 months.

Various types of operating equipment were also seized from them, the statement added.

In a statement issued on December 22nd, the Intelligence Ministry announced that following round-the-clock and rigorous efforts of the intelligence forces, four operative teams affiliated with the Mossad spy agency were identified and all the members were arrested.

MP/TSN2842660