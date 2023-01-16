VIDEO: German police stuck in mud in hilarious way

Amid rising tension around Germany’s climate policy and the ongoing protests in the German village of Luetzerath over the expansion of an opencast lignite mine, hundreds of North Rhine-Westphalia police officers were seen making attempts to remove the protestors from the village. Notably, several climate activists have been protesting against the destruction of the village in order to facilitate the expansion of the mine. Speaking of which, while protestors and environmental activists are gathered to stage their protests, police officers can be seen making efforts to clear the area as they aim to make the village ready for demolition.