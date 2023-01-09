Iran expresses concern over recent developments in Brazil

The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes the need to maintain stability, security and respect for the rule of law in Brazil, Nasser Kan'ani said on Monday referring to the recent developments in Brazil.

Brazil was reeling Monday after hundreds of supporters of the country's former leader Jair Bolsonaro stormed the seats of power in the capital Brasilia, trashing offices and drawing condemnation from the government and the international community.

More than a thousand people have been arrested, with Brazilian Justice Minister Flavio Dino telling reporters Monday that there had been "about 1,500" arrests in Brasilia since the Sunday riots.

The breaches came a week after the inauguration of Lula da Silva, who returned to power after a 12-year hiatus following a victory over Bolsonaro in a run-off election on October 30.

MNA/