Bahrainis force cancelation of post-normalization festival

Bahraini media reported that a mass demonstration in Manama led to the cancellation of the first festivities of Hannukah, the Jewish holiday historically not celebrated in Bahrain until the normalization agreements with the Israeli regime, Almayadeen reported.

Earlier today, the Bahraini National Initiative against normalization with the Zionist regime called on the Bahraini people to express their rejection of normalization in all its forms and announced its rejection of any rituals that Zionists can use to push their agendas in Bahrain.

The initiative also stressed that "allowing Zionist groups to enter Bahrain and hold provocative marches in the capital represents an example of an attempt to impose compulsory normalization on the people, disregarding their freedom and will."

Earlier this month, Bahrainis took to the streets, protesting against the visit by the Israeli regime's head Isaac Herzog before his scheduled visit to the UAE.

