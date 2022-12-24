  1. World
Chile wildfire leaves 2 dead, dozens injured

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Hundreds of homes were either destroyed or damaged in a massive fire that broke out along the coast of Chile.

The fire left at least two people dead, 30 injured and 130 houses destroyed, according to local authorities. Entire neighborhoods were forced to evacuate, ABC7 reported.

Authorities are working to put out hot spots that could be reignited in certain areas due to strong wind conditions.

So fire, the fire has burned close to 300 acres and about 400 firefighters and forest rangers are working to put it out.

The president of Chile has since declared a state of emergency. Officials said it may take at least a couple of days to fully control the flames.

