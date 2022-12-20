  1. World
  2. North America
Dec 20, 2022, 7:00 PM

US B-2 nuclear bomber fleet completely grounded

US B-2 nuclear bomber fleet completely grounded

TEHRAN, Dec. 20 (MNA) – All 20 of the Air Force’s B-2 Spirit bombers are grounded as the service hunts for potential safety defects, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.

The Air Force paused the fleet’s operations after a bomber was damaged on Dec. 10 at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri.

An undisclosed in-flight malfunction forced the crew to make an emergency landing on Whiteman’s runway, where firefighters extinguished flames at the scene, according to the 509th Bomb Wing. No one was injured.

According to Military News, an investigation into what caused the accident is underway.

The Air Force declined to provide further details about the incident or what, specifically, the safety inspections are looking to find.

MP/PR

News Code 195192

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News