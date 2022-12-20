US B-2 nuclear bomber fleet completely grounded

The Air Force paused the fleet’s operations after a bomber was damaged on Dec. 10 at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri.

An undisclosed in-flight malfunction forced the crew to make an emergency landing on Whiteman’s runway, where firefighters extinguished flames at the scene, according to the 509th Bomb Wing. No one was injured.

According to Military News, an investigation into what caused the accident is underway.

The Air Force declined to provide further details about the incident or what, specifically, the safety inspections are looking to find.

