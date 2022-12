Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover has sustained a suspected concussion and a gash on his face after being assaulted by a Victory fan with a metal bucket amid shameful scenes at the A-League Men derby at AAMI Park on Saturday night.

So soon after Australian soccer was riding unprecedented highs following the incredible World Cup campaign from the Socceroos, it has sadly returned to the ‘bad old days’, plunging to new lows of fan violence.