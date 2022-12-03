China's consulate office to be set up in S Iran: official

Ehsan Kamrani said that the prerequisite for the establishment of the Chinese Consulate General in Bandar Abbas has been carried out.

The provincial governor voiced Iran’s readiness to cooperate in this regard.

Iran and China are eager to further enhance cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, Kamrani said, expressing hope setting up the office would result in accelerating the relations.

He stressed the need to cooperate with the Russian side in the sphere of science, environment, and maritime-centered economy.

AMK/5645441