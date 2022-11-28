  1. Technology
Iran experts able to repair optical fiber cables in high seas

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) – Relying on their own indigenous expertise, an Iranian company could for the first time acquire the technical know-how to repair international optical fiber cables.

Iranian experts managed to identify and repair the optical fiber cables belonging to GBI in the Persian Gulf which had been damaged earlier this year.

GBI is West Asia's first privately owned submarine cable system linking the countries bordering the Persian Gulf on a self-healing ring to each other and onwards to Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Iran is among the fifth top countries in the world capable of repairing international optical fiber cables under the high seas with local equipment and expertise.

