Two 16-year-old boys killed in SE London

The teenagers were attacked in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, and Titmuss Avenue in Thamesmead, southeast London, according to The Guardian.

The Metropolitan police were called out at about 5.10 pm on Saturday to reports that people had been injured at both locations.

Both youths were pronounced dead and a murder investigation has been launched.

Given the proximity in time and distance of the incidents, officers are trying to establish any link between the two deaths, police said. Crime scenes are in place at both locations.

Their families will be provided with support from specialist officers.

Given the proximity in time and distance of the incidents, officers will be seeking to urgently establish any link between them.

RHM/PR