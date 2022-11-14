Turkey shells PKK, YPG positions in N Syria

Turkish reconnaissance drones observed and identified two rocket systems and several terrorists affiliated with the PKK and YPG who were ready to infiltrate the operational area in northern Syria, according to a statement released by the Ministry of National Defense.

The statement also added that the positions and rocket systems belonging to the terrorists have been targeted by the artillery unit of the Turkish army.

No reports have been released about the possible casualties of this attack.

Earlier on Sunday, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence announced that 455 PKK elements have been killed since the start of the Claw-Lock Operation in northern Iraq.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

