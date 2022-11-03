Iran sympathizes with India over deadly bridge collapse

"I express my wholehearted sympathy to the people and government of India for the tragic incident of Morbi Bridge collapse. I express my condolences with the victims' families and wish a quick recovery for the injured," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted on Thursday.

More than 50 children are among 135 people killed in Sunday’s bridge collapse in India’s Gujarat state, according to a list of victims published by state authorities on Wednesday.

The tragedy took place on Sunday evening when about 400 people were on the suspension bridge on the Machhu river.

A criminal complaint against the cable bridge contractor and manager has been lodged while the police have started a probe into the incident.

