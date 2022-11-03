  1. Politics
Nov 3, 2022, 5:00 PM

Iran sympathizes with India over deadly bridge collapse

Iran sympathizes with India over deadly bridge collapse

TEHRAN, Nov. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister expressed his sympathy to the people and government of India over the deadly bridge collapse in India’s Gujarat state.

"I  express my wholehearted sympathy to the people and government of India for the tragic incident of Morbi Bridge collapse. I express my condolences with the victims' families and wish a quick recovery for the injured," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted on Thursday.

More than 50 children are among 135 people killed in Sunday’s bridge collapse in India’s Gujarat state, according to a list of victims published by state authorities on Wednesday.

The tragedy took place on Sunday evening when about 400 people were on the suspension bridge on the Machhu river.

A criminal complaint against the cable bridge contractor and manager has been lodged while the police have started a probe into the incident.

RHM/FNA14010812000467

News Code 193226
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News