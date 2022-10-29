Putin, Aliyev, Pashinyan to meet in Sochi

"[They] plan to focus on the implementation of the trilateral agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia of November 9, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021, and on further steps to enhance stability and security in the Transcaucasus," the statement said, TASS reported.

The talks will also touch upon the restoration and development of trade, economic, and transport ties.

The Kremlin added that Putin is also expected to hold separate talks with Pashinyan and Aliyev.

It is noted that the meetings will be held at Russia’s initiative.

The Armenian prime minister announced earlier that the summit is scheduled for October 31 in Sochi.

Additionally, an extra session of the CSTO Collective Security Council was held earlier on Friday. As Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained, the event was organized, among other things, as part of preparations for the trilateral summit.

On November 9, 2020, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Karabakh. As a follow-up to the settlement process, they met in Moscow on January 11, 2021, when a new joint statement was inked, which, in particular, provided for unblocking economic and transport communications in the region. In addition, an agreement was reached to set up a trilateral working group co-chaired by deputy prime ministers to tackle this task and others.

On November 26, 2021, the three leaders held another meeting in Sochi. They agreed to take steps to bolster stability and security on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, and also considered establishing a bilateral commission on border delimitation with subsequent demarcation. Russia offered to provide consultative assistance at the parties’ request.

ZZ/PR