Iran sanctions several EU entities, individuals

Issuing a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced the imposition of sanctions against a number of institutions and individuals in the European Union.

According to the statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry sanctioned them because of supporting terrorism and terrorist groups, spreading violence and hatred, against the Iranian nation, which has led to unrest, violence, terrorist acts, and human rights violations.

The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran, once again, strongly rejects and condemns the action of the European Union Council for imposing illegal restrictive measures against Iranian individuals and institutions, based on baseless accusations, the statement said.

"In the coming days, the names of several institutions and individuals from the European Union will be included in the sanctions list of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Amir-Abdollahian said on Tuesday.

The full text of the Iranian Foreign Ministry will be released.

