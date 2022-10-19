  1. Iran
'Shiva Bahiraei' first Iranian lady piloting helicopter

TEHRAN, Oct. 19 (MNA) – Shiva Bahiraei is the first Iranian lady who has received a CPL(H) certificate from the head of the Iran Civil Aviation Organization.

Shiva Bahiraei is awarded a commercial helicopter pilot license (CPL(H)) by the head of the Civil Aviation Organization, Mohammad Mohammadi Bakhsh, MRUD NEWS reported. 

