Hamas delegation meets Bashar al-Assad after 10 years

'Al-Mayadeen' announced on Wednesday that a Palestinian delegation, including a representative of Hamas, which traveled to Syria, met with Bashar al-Assad.

Last evening, the spokesman of Hamas announced the visit of a delegation from this movement to Damascus.

This is the first official visit of a Hamas delegation to Syria since 2012. The Hamas movement announced in a statement on September 15 that it intends to normalize and develop its relations with the Syrian government.

On June 21, a Palestinian source told Turkey's Anadolu news agency that Hamas and the Syrian government intend to resume relations after 10 years.

MNA/FNA14010727000476