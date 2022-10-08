US should immediately withdraw its forces from Syria

“The US continued low policy, represented by the plundering of Syrian oil through the Syrian-Iraqi borders and transporting it to northern Iraq, is a piracy and an attempt to return to the colonial era,” Foreign Ministry said on its Twitter account, according to Syria’s official news agency SANA.

It added that Syria while reminding that those practices contradict international law and UN convention, calls on the UNSC to condemn those acts and put an end to them.

The US military has for long stationed its forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.

Damascus, however, maintains the deployment is meant to plunder the country’s natural resources. Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in the Arab country for its oil wealth.

The US military has used dozens of tanker trucks to smuggle crude oil from Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah to bases in neighboring Iraq, where American forces and trainers are stationed, as Washington continues to loot energy resources in the war-ravaged country.

MNA/84906755