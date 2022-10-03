  1. World
  2. Africa
Oct 3, 2022, 8:35 AM

14 civilians killed in DR Congo militia attack

14 civilians killed in DR Congo militia attack

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – 14 civilians were killed in an armed attack on eastern DR Congo, local officials said Sunday.

Suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militants on Saturday evening entered Kyamata, in Ituri province's Banyali Tchabi chiefdom, and killed 14 people "by machete", said Jacques Anayey Bandingama, the head of a local youth group.

The fighters also wounded two others and torched 36 houses in the village, he added.

Banyali Tchabi Chief Etienne Babanilau Tchabi confirmed the death toll to AFP and said that the victims had been buried in a common grave.

Armed groups have roamed the volatile east of the Democratic Republic of Congo for decades, many of them a legacy of wars that flared in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

MNA/5601309

News Code 192023
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192023/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News