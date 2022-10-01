Ukraine’s NATO bid begs pushing ahead WWIII, Medvedev says

"[Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky wants to speed up NATO membership. Great idea. He just begs NATO to hasten the start of World War III," Medvedev wrote in a Friday post on his Telegram channel as cited by Russia’s TASS news agency.

The senior politician further underlined that in his opinion "the guy [Zelensky] has clearly had enough of it" in an apparent reference to the recent accession of four eastern Ukrainian regions Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia to Russia following a referendum that overwhelmingly favored the move.

Medvedev also mocked US President Joe Biden’s refusal to recognize the fact that the new territories had opted to join Russia, sarcastically adding, "It is strange that he remembered about us. However, it's a shame. We could have found a good place to open an American consulate in the new subjects of the Russian Federation."

The statements came after the Ukrainian president formally applied for a fast-track NATO membership following the signing of a decree by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for the formal accession of the four regions.

