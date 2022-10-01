Raeisi stresses strengthening ties between Tehran, Beijing

Addressing Chinese President Xi Jinping in a message, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi felicitated him on the National Day of the People's Republic of China.

Referring to global challenges, Raeisi, in his message, said that independent countries must cooperate to find solutions to the challenges.

The two independent countries of Iran and China enjoy many commonalities in expanding relations, Raeisi said, adding that the two nations oppose unilateralism and interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

Undoubtedly, the Iranian President said that the serious will of Tehran and Beijing to implement the comprehensive strategic partnership draws a clear perspective for strengthening ties and realizing the common goals and interests of the two countries.

Raeisi also emphasized the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to strengthen comprehensive cooperation with China in the framework of bilateral and multilateral mechanisms.

Earlier on September 16, the Presidents of Iran and China held a face-to-face on the sidelines of the Shanghai Summit and discussed and decided on the most important issues related to bilateral relations to promote economic cooperation.

