Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Ministers of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf [PGCC] discussed strengthening ties at a meeting on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

"We are strengthening our cooperation between Russia and the [P]GCC. We discussed the state of affairs at a meeting in Riyadh in detail and now we will review how the agreements are being implemented," Lavrov said.

AY/PR