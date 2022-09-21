Two strong explosions hit near Zaporizhzhia NPP

Al-Jazeera announced that two strong explosions were heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia in the south of Ukraine a few minutes ago.

According to the report, the occurrence of these strong explosions can be very dangerous considering that there is a nuclear power plant in this area.

More details about the explosions have not yet been released.

Military experts have already warned about the possibility of an accident similar to Chornobyl for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is currently the scene of conflict between the two sides of the Ukraine war.

ZZ/5594958