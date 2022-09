"I met with Alexey Yurievich Dedov. He will soon start working as the new ambassador of Russia in Iran," the Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali tweeted.

"In this meeting, we both emphasized that Iran and Russia are in one of the best historical periods regarding their bilateral relation," Jalali said.

The Iranian ambassador in Moscow thanked for the efforts of the Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Jagarian and wished success to Alexey Dedov.

RHM/IRN84880354