4 Taliban forces killed in bomb blast in Afghanistan's Kunar

Local sources announced that the incident happened in the Hoki district of Kunar province, the northeastern of the country.

The explosion occurred when a vehicle of Taliban forces collided with a mine planted on the side of the road in the city.

According to the report, 4 Taliban forces were killed in the blast.

So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Meanwhile, the Taliban authorities have not provided more information about the incident so far.

