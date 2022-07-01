Iran’s oil revenues exceed $25bn last year: OPEC

OPEC reported $560 billion in revenue from oil sales in 2021 in its annual report, which shows a 77 percent increase in comparison with a year earlier.

The revenues of 13 members of OPEC from oil exports stood at $317 billion in 2020.

Iran also earned more than $25.313 billion from oil sales in 2021. Iran's revenue from oil sales tripled in that period as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Iran had earned over $7.914 billion worth of income as a result of oil exports in 2020.

MA/IRN84807984