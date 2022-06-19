US at ‘precipice’ of losing democracy: Hillary Clinton

“We are standing on the precipice of losing our democracy, and everything that everybody else cares about then goes out the window,” Clinton said in an interview with the Financial Times published Friday.

“Look, the most important thing is to win the next election,” she said. “The alternative is so frightening that whatever does not help you win should not be a priority.”

Clinton added, “Some positions are so extreme on both the right and the left that they retreat to their corners. … Politics should be the art of addition, not subtraction.”

Clinton predicted that current Democratic President Biden would run again in 2024, saying, “He certainly intends to run.”

However, she said that the idea that she would run for president after her 2016 loss is “out of the question.”

