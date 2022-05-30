  1. Politics
Iran FM invites Moscow, Kyiv to end war

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a phone talk with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Olavi Haavisto on Sunday voiced Iran’s anti-war stand, and invited both Moscow and Kyiv to end the war.

Referring to the recent visit of the Finnish foreign minister to Tehran and the agreements concluded during that visit, the Iranian Foreign Minister announced Iran's readiness for evermore expansion of cooperation with Finland.

The top Iranian diplomat criticized the US inaction vis-a-vis Vienna talks and stressed that Iran is quite serious about reaching a good, strong, and sustainable agreement.

He also voiced Iran's support for the continuation of the ceasefire in Yemen and the need for a full end to the inhumane siege of that country, as well as resolving the Yemen crisis through Yemeni-Yemeni talks.

The foreign minister of Finland, for his part, commemorated the 90th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties and described Iran-Finland relations as important for both countries.

Pekka Olavi Haavisto also expressed hope that the Vienna negotiations will soon lead to a satisfactory agreement for all sides.

