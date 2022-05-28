VIDEO: Biden appears to confuse North and South Korea

Speaking at the Naval Academy's graduation ceremony in Annapolis, Maryland, Biden discussed the importance of US cooperation with allies for the sake of global security. As an example of such cooperation, he mentioned the sanctions imposed by Western countries on Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine.

"Did anyone think that when I called for sanctions against Russia, in addition to NATO, that Australia, Japan, North Korea, some of the ASEAN [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] countries would stand up and support those sanctions?” the US leader asked.