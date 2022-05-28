  1. Video
May 28, 2022, 11:20 AM

VIDEO: Biden appears to confuse North and South Korea

VIDEO: Biden appears to confuse North and South Korea

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – US President Joe Biden added to his list of gaffes on Friday by apparently confusing the two Korean states.

Download 14 MB

Speaking at the Naval Academy's graduation ceremony in Annapolis, Maryland, Biden discussed the importance of US cooperation with allies for the sake of global security. As an example of such cooperation, he mentioned the sanctions imposed by Western countries on Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine.

"Did anyone think that when I called for sanctions against Russia, in addition to NATO, that Australia, Japan, North Korea, some of the ASEAN [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] countries would stand up and support those sanctions?” the US leader asked.

News Code 187262
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187262/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 6 =

    Most Viewed