Turkish people hold anti-US demonstrations near Incirlik base

Hundreds of people gathered near Incirlik Air Base in Turkey on May 15 to protest against the military presence of the US and NATO in the country. Security was also tightened around the airbase, where nearly 100 police officers stood guard, the Chinese CGTN TV reported.

The Turkish people have held protests from time to time on various occasions calling for the withdrawal of US troops from Incirlik Air Base. Recently, a number of Turkish protesters gathered in front of Incirlik Air Base in Adana Province against the US government's military presence. Protesters called on the Turkish government to close the base and expel US troops from Turkey.

Protesters were holding signs and placards that read, "NATO get out, say no to NATO, this is our land."

The US has reportedly deployed some nuclear warheads at its base in Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in December 2019 that Turkey could shut the base in response to threats of US sanctions and a Senate resolution on recognizing the Armenian genocide by the Ottoman Empire.

