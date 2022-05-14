  1. Politics
May 14, 2022, 10:45 AM

IRGC Navy seize vessel carrying smuggled fuel in Persian Gulf

IRGC Navy seize vessel carrying smuggled fuel in Persian Gulf

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy seized a vessel carrying smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf.

Chief Justice of Hormozgan Province Mojtaba Ghahremani made the announcement on Saturday, saying that following the intelligence activities of the fifth naval zone of the IRGC, a vessel carrying 42,000 litres of smuggled fuel has been seized in the Persian Gulf waters. 

The four crews of the vessel were also detained and handed over to the judiciary officials of the province, he added. 

Recently on April 24, 14 and 9, IRGC Navy seized three foreign vessels carrying 200,000 liters, 250,000 liters and 220,000 liters of smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf respectively. 

The incidents came after a series of seizures of smugglers' vessels by Iranian Navy forces in the sea lanes serving the Persian Gulf, where a large portion of the world’s oil is produced and shipped.

MNA/IRN84752112

News Code 186754
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186754/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News