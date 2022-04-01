Brazilian officials resign en masse to boost Pres. Bolsonaro

The officials are expected to campaign for office in advance of the vote in October, as well as campaign for Bolsonaro. According to Brazil’s electoral law, top officials must resign from their current posts before they can run for other positions.

“I’m in my third straight administration, and I never saw a team of ministers so connected to the president, so loyal, so devoted,” outgoing Infrastructure Minister Tarcisio de Freitas said at an event organised for the officials on Thursday.

Even though the regional and presidential campaigns do not officially begin until August, both politicians, Bolsonaro and former left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have already begun holding large events.

