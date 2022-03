"Currently, the affected area is about 2.5 km. The settlement of Novoselitsa is in danger," he said in his Telegram channel, according to Sputnik.

According to Zhivitsky, the city of Sumy is not in danger at this moment, because the winds blow away from the city. The plant’s disaster response brigades and employees of the State Emergency Situations Service of Ukraine are working at the emergency site.

