Sirens sounded at Occupied Territory of Palestine

Some Zionist media on Friday reported that the sirens have been sounded in occupied Upper Galilee and the Golan towns.

The Zionist Regime's army has announced that it is investigating the cause of the sounding of the sirens, according to the reports.

Meanwhile, local Zionist media reported that sirens had been sounded for the second time in northern Tabaria and that Tel Aviv fighters are flying over the occupied Golan.

Some Zionist media outlets have reported blasts in northern Occupied Palestine, saying the Zionist Regime's air force is on high alert in the north.

According to the reports, a drone had entered the territory of occupied Palestine and several explosions were also heard in the Safed area of ​​Upper Galilee, near the Lebanese-Golan border.

