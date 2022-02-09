Great steps taken for Iran's development after Islamic Rev.

The inauguration ceremony and the beginning of the executive operations of gas supply and petrochemical projects in different regions around the country with a credit of 40 trillion Tomans were held in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Inaugurated gas supply and petrochemical projects in the provinces of South Khorasan, Khuzestan, Kermanshah, Fars and Sistan, and Baluchestan by appearing at the National Iranian Gas Company on Wednesday.

In this ceremony, gas supply to 14 cities, 1,459 villages, and 4,104 industrial units, as well as Ibn-e-Sina Petrochemical Project and 11 gas transmission projects were inaugurated and put into operation.

Addressing the ceremony, Raeisi said the country's oil, gas and petrochemical industry has great potential for development.

By identifying the existing capacities in these sectors, Iran can have a superior and higher position at the regional and global level, he stressed.

Today, 43 years after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, great steps have been taken for the development of the country, he also said and stressed, "We are determined to continue this process more rapidly."

RHM/5420916