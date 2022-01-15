Iran hopes to pay its membership fee to UN ASAP

Iran's Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi expressed hope that Iran's efforts will bear fruit as soon as possible.

Iran has always been committed to paying its membership fee to the United Nations timely but it is a matter of regret to say that the US imposition of sanctions on Iran created serious problems ahead of Iran’s payment of its membership fee to the international body for the second consequent year now, he said.

He added that US sanctions on Iran have even created serious problems for the country in the fields of provision of humanitarian items, medical supplies and medicines, etc.

Last year, following discussions with the UN officials, Iran finally managed to tackle the issue using its financial sources outside the country, he said.

Iran does have financial resources to pay its dues on time but the oppressive and unilateral US sanctions imposed on Iran is preventing Tehran from paying its dues, the envoy added.

Takht Ravanchi said that Iran is already discussing the issue with the UN officials and hoped it will be solved in the shortest time possible.

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in reaction to the suspension of Iran’s voting right in the United Nations has said that unfortunately for the second consecutive year due to the unjust and illegal US sanctions Tehran faced difficulties in payment of membership fees to the United Nations.

Iran, as one of the founding and active members of the United Nations naturally considers itself committed to full payment of its membership fees to the United Nations and other international organizations and agencies, Khatibzadeh said.

