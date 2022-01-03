Hackers strike Zionist outlets on Soleimani martyrdom anniv.

The Zionist media outlets Maariv Online and The Jerusalem Post were hit with a cyberattack early Monday, Sputnik reported.

Reports of the hack began trickling in online just after midnight in Israel, with social media posts first indicating that Maariv Online had had its Twitter account compromised. Initially, it appeared that three posts had been shared on the account, two of which included images of an explosion and a third including depictions of Gen. Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The image depicting an explosion appears to be an altered photo pulled from earlier video footage that appeared to show an Iranian strike against a mock-up of Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility.

Alongside the depiction is a phrase that reads, “We are close to you where you don’t think about it.”

As reports emerged of the hacking of Maariv Online, the Post’s website appeared to have troubles loading content before eventually giving users a 404 error message. Moments afterwards, the same explosive image that first made an appearance on Maariv Online took centerstage on the Post’s homepage.

While Maariv Online has not tweeted a statement on the events, The Jerusalem Post tweeted they were aware of the situation.

“We are aware of the apparent hacking of our website, alongside a direct threat of Israel,” reads their tweet. “We are working to resolve the issue & thank readers for your patience and understanding. For now, you can continue reading us on our app.”

However, the perpetrators behind the hacking have not been identified

The tweets have since been deleted from Maariv Online's Twitter account.

MNA/PR