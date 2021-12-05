  1. Iran
Dec 5, 2021, 8:52 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 5

TEHRAN, Dec. 05 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, December 5.

Arman-e Melli:

Explosion heard in Natanz

Asia:

UAE signs deal for 80 French Rafale fighter jets

Ebtekar:

Bagheri says he is optimistic about future of Vienna talks

Etela'at:

1 killed, 6 wounded in US drone attack on Syria's Idlib

Sayyari: Presence in international waters indicates Iran's defense capability

Bagheri: Revival of JCPOA depends on behavior of other parties

Iran:

Tehran derby btw Esteghlal, Persepolis ends in a draw again

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

France ignored human rights, preferred to sell weapons to UAE

Yemeni army shoots down 7th US spy drone in Ma'rib

Kayhan:

China: Western democracy brings disaster 

