Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 5

Arman-e Melli:
Explosion heard in Natanz
Asia:
UAE signs deal for 80 French Rafale fighter jets
Ebtekar:
Bagheri says he is optimistic about future of Vienna talks
Etela'at:
1 killed, 6 wounded in US drone attack on Syria's Idlib
Sayyari: Presence in international waters indicates Iran's defense capability
Bagheri: Revival of JCPOA depends on behavior of other parties
Iran:
Tehran derby btw Esteghlal, Persepolis ends in a draw again
Jomhuriy-e Eslami:
France ignored human rights, preferred to sell weapons to UAE
Yemeni army shoots down 7th US spy drone in Ma'rib
Kayhan:
China: Western democracy brings disaster
ZZ/
Your Comment