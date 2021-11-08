  1. World
  2. South America
Nov 8, 2021, 10:00 AM

Four soldiers killed in Colombia in Gulf Clan ambush

Four soldiers killed in Colombia in Gulf Clan ambush

TEHRAN, Nov. 08 (MNA) – Four members of the Colombian Army were ambushed and killed by members of the Gulf Clan in north of the county, Gen. Juvenal Diaz Mateus, said.

Drug lord Dairo Antonio Usuga, also known as Otoniel, who is the head of the Gulf Clan (Clan del Golfo), was captured in Necocli, Antioquia Department, as part of a special operation last month.

"With deep sorrow, I report that in an ambush perpetrated by criminals from the Gulf Clan, a captain, a corporal and two soldiers of our Army, who were protecting the community of Santa Lucia in Ituango [located in Antioquia Department], were cowardly murdered," Mateus wrote on Twitter on Sunday, Sputnik reported.

According to Colombian President Ivan Duque, the capture of Otoniel was a major blow to drug trafficking and is comparable to the fall of drug lord Pablo Escobar in the 1990s.

MA/PR

News Code 180486
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180486/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News