Most anticipated Music Competition hitting VODs this fall

The Biggest Music Competition for Bands will host Bands from all over Iran

The competition had more than a thousand bands registered and a total of a hundred and ten bands chosen by the selection committee to participate in the audition phase.

Bandbazi will be hosted by Omid Hajili; one of the very well-known artists in Iran, along with carefully chosen judges in Alireza Assar, Omid Nemati, Mehraveh Sharifinia, and Behrooz Saffarian.

Nima Bank is the director of the competition which is in the form of a Tv Show

Nima Bank director and producer of Bandbazi describes the competition as “The Easiest Way to Stardom”. Bank is best known for his commercial filmmaking in Iran with over twenty-five years of experience in the field. He has also made Feature Films and Tv Shows and has shown his prowess in visuals time and time again.

At the age of 16 and still a student, Nima Bank started his artistic career as a still photographer and an actor in the movie industry and later directed mini-series and feature films for the National TV of Iran. He has directed and produced TV commercials in Iran, Dubai, Turkey, Sri Lanka, and France, and with “Nimad International Creative House”, he had the biggest production house in the country for many years. He has also directed a collection of short films for “Sam Service”; the official customer service to Samsung in Iran, which will be released this year.

Filmnet, founded in 2014, is a newly re-constructed VOD service currently active in the country of Iran with thousands of Iranian Movies and TV shows ready to be streamed.

Bandbazi is one of the most anticipated Tv shows and the subscribers of Filmnet can expect to watch the biggest music bands competition this fall.

