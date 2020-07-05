Amir Sedighi elected as new head of Iran wushu fed.

The presidential election was held this morning in Tehran’s Hotel Esteghlal where Sedighi gained 34 votes out of 43 to be named the new chief of Iran’s wushu.

Sedighi has the experience of working as the secretary of the federation and head of its international relations office for many years.

Mehdi Alinejadi was the previous head of the federation who resigned from his post after receiving another position in the Sports Ministry.

“I will continue the path that has been determined during these years,” Sedighi said after the end of the election. “Our priority will be developing wushu across the country,” he said, hoping that Iran could preserve its previous victories and achievements in the international arena.

