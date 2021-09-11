  1. Culture
Sep 11, 2021, 5:54 PM

'Bi Aban' to take part in Sao Paulo Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – 'Bi Aban' directed and written by Mehrdad Kouroshnia is to participate in the 45th São Paulo International Film Festival.

The São Paulo International Film Festival is a competitive festival with an emphasis on independent works. The festival features an international selection reflecting the diversity of contemporary filmmaking and revealing new talents.

The festival is currently accepting applications for its 2021 edition. It will be held from October 22 to November 4. For two weeks, 198 titles from 71 countries will be on display. The selection provides an overview of world contemporary film production and trends, themes, narratives, and aesthetics produced around the world.

